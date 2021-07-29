Overview

Dr. Wendy Matis, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.



Dr. Matis works at Matis Dermatology in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.