Dr. Wendy Matis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wendy Matis, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lds Hospital.
Dr. Matis works at
Locations
Matis Dermatology710 E 200 S Ste 1B, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 521-0100Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Matis is extremely thorough and kind. She explains well, you never feel rushed and she returns calls promptly. She is an excellent doctor. I would highly recommend her. Marcia B. July, 2021
About Dr. Wendy Matis, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1407851595
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
