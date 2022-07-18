Overview

Dr. Wendy McFalda, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. McFalda works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.