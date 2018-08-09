Dr. Wendy McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy McLaughlin, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Wendy McLaughlin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
-
1
Greater Seacoast Community Health155 Griffin Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 431-6011
-
2
Wendy McLaughlin MD1245 Washington Rd, Rye, NH 03870 Directions (603) 964-6918
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McLaughlin?
Excellent physician with a caring and kind manner. I would recommend her to any woman I know.
About Dr. Wendy McLaughlin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437113511
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- William & Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.