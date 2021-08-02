Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD
Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Parnell works at
Dr. Parnell's Office Locations
-
1
Shanica Pompey7777 Forest Ln Ste D560, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-4862
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parnell?
Super impressed.
About Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1982804407
Education & Certifications
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parnell works at
Dr. Parnell has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.