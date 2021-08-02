Overview of Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD

Dr. Wendy Parnell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Parnell works at Shanica Pompey in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.