Dr. Wendy Perrott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wendy Perrott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
R.g. Therapy Services Inc. Dba Legacy Home Health1840 CLASSIQUE LN, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 483-3730
Adventhealth Lab1000 Waterman Way, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 483-3730Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have been with her for several years now & have always felt she listened & had my best interests at heart!
About Dr. Wendy Perrott, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Perrott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perrott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perrott has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perrott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Perrott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perrott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perrott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perrott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.