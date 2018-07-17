See All Pediatricians in Erie, PA
Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD

Pediatrics
3.1 (28)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.

Dr. Ripple works at Pediatric Dermatology Associates of Erie in Erie, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Dermatology Associates of Erie
    3822 Colonial Ave Ste C, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pediatric Dermatology Associates of Erie
    3211 Liberty St Ste 302, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 616-0321

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Eczema Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Infantile Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Milia
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Perioral Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    My daughter's dermatologist left Erie & we needed to find new doctor fast to continue her medication. Office was extremely accommodating & got her appointment fast. The doctor is very nice & knowledgeable. She explained things that previous doctor did not. Office staff friendly as well. Great experience overall.
    About Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447224316
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hsp Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Ripple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ripple has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ripple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ripple works at Pediatric Dermatology Associates of Erie in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ripple’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripple. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

