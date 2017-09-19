Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert Hair & Plastic Surgery Institute35280 Bob Hope Dr Ste 105, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 202-4481
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
My experience with Dr Wendy Roberts has been exceptional. I am grateful for her experience and warm personality. She has treated me for skin growths, infection, cosmetic dermatological procedures, and medically supervised weigh loss, over the past 10 years. Her seminars are marvels of information. Her staff has worked diligently on my big file, from Jocelyn at the desk to Cathy in the office and Michelle, her medical assistant. I very highly recommend Dr Roberts and her professional staff!
About Dr. Wendy Roberts, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1689663635
Education & Certifications
- NY Univ Hosp
- King/Drew Med Ctr
- Highland Hosp
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.