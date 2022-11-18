Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendy Rosen, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Rosen, MD
Dr. Wendy Rosen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
Dr. Wendy Rosen18 Harvard St, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 473-8180
- 2 11 N Goodman St Ste 24, Rochester, NY 14607 Directions (585) 473-8180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor! Truly cares about her patients. She is kind and very patient. She is very professional in every way.
About Dr. Wendy Rosen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1013942143
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.