Dr. Wendy Rosenstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Rosenstein, MD
Dr. Wendy Rosenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Dr. Rosenstein's Office Locations
- 1 10444 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 304, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 824-2886
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is easy to talk to, not pretentious, and knows medicine well. An expert.
About Dr. Wendy Rosenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1255345922
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenstein accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.