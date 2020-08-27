Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.
Cedars-sinai Ellis Eye Center Spielberg8723 Alden Dr Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-3870
Cedars-sinai Outpatient Cancer Center8700 Beverly Blvd # 5610, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (800) 233-2771
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I would definitely recommend Dr Sacks. My recent visit with Dr Sacks was amazing. She was everything you hope a dr to be. Dr Sacks cares about her patients. Her kindness and empathy was so refreshing. She is compassionate and a great listener. I felt she cared a lot and by performing a test in her office saved me a great deal of stress and additional time. I was really impressed by Dr Sacks and coming from me that is a lot. Cedar Sinai is very fortunate to have such a great doctor. I am grateful. Thank you Dr Sacks!!! Liz was also extremely nice. I was able to get an appointment and the staff is great!!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
