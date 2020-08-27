Overview

Dr. Wendy Sacks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Sacks works at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.