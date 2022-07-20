Overview

Dr. Wendy Sadoff, MD is a Dermatologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Sadoff works at Wendy Sadoff MD Dermatology PC in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.