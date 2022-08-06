See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (8)
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD

Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Satmary's Office Locations

    3921 W Sunset Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 06, 2022
    Dr Satmary is a knowledgeable caring doctor! She takes her time to go over all issues I was facing . She answers all my questions during your visit and addresses all concerns . She values and respects you as her patient! She also answered my email questions !! I I felt genuinely cared about by her and 100% confident in the care she provided me! I highly recommend her , she is such a fantastic doctor!
    Cindy — Aug 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD
    About Dr. Wendy Satmary, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902977820
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Satmary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Satmary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Satmary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satmary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satmary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satmary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

