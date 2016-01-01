Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD
Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Cancer4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-5419Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wendy Sherman, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sherman
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sherman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
