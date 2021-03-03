Overview

Dr. Wendy Sickels, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Dominican Hospital.



Dr. Sickels works at Santa Cruz Womens Health Center in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.