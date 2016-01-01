Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendy Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Smith, MD
Dr. Wendy Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2744
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Wendy Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1326263963
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
