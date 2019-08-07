Overview of Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, MD

Dr. Wendy Strawbridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Strawbridge works at Abingdon Healthcare For Women in Abingdon, VA with other offices in Marion, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.