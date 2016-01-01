Dr. Wendy Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Su, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Su, MD
Dr. Wendy Su, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su's Office Locations
-
1
Department of Surgery - Pediatric Surgery300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 837-0954
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
About Dr. Wendy Su, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1609807064
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su works at
Dr. Su has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.