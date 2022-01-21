Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD
Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Weinstein's Office Locations
-
1
Wendy L. Weinstein MD PC651 Delaware Ave Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14202 Directions (716) 362-1210
-
2
Brylin Hospitals1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weinstein?
I was a patient of Dr Weinstein's for over 10 years until I moved from Buffalo in 2019. She came highly recommended and I highly recommend her. She was truly the best psychiatrist, and advisor I've ever had. She saved my life and if it had not been for her and my husband both working together to get me to accept my diagnosis and receive treatment I would have probably ended up broke, divorced and homeless or worse. She is extremely experienced, intelligent, and caring. She always returned my calls but I was diligent in my treatment, took my meds only as prescribed by her, and followed her instructions at all times.
About Dr. Wendy Weinstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1679523484
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weinstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weinstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weinstein works at
Dr. Weinstein has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Weinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weinstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.