Dr. Wendy Wexler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Wexler works at Maumee Bay Pediatrics in Oregon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.