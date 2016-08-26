Dr. Wendy Whitcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Whitcomb, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.
Winter Park OB-GYN100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 200, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 502-6279
- Oviedo Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Bright, articulate, listens well, speaks in a way I understand. Her clinic runs on time, and the office staff are helpful and return calls promptly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Saint Louis University
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dr. Whitcomb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
