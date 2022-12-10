Dr. Wendy Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Wong, MD
Dr. Wendy Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 300, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Golden State Orthopedics & Spine - Brentwood350 John Muir Pkwy Ste 100, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 939-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong replaced both my left and right hips. Recovery was quick without any complications. I’m happy to have full capacity of both hips.
About Dr. Wendy Wong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1356584007
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
