Overview of Dr. Wendy Wong, MD

Dr. Wendy Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Muir Orthopaedic Specialists in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA and San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.