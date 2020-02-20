Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wendy Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Wong, MD
Dr. Wendy Wong, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA.
Wendy Wong Plastic Surgery Corp.910 Major Sherman Ln Ste 305, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 718-8585
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I actually created a fake account just so I could write a review without putting it out there I had plastic surgery. I have done several procedures over the last year in Wong’s office. I started with Coolsculpting. When I walked into the office I was immediately stuck with how clean, hip and nice the place was, which was in great contrast to the stairwell up to the office?? The nurse I had was the kindest person ever. She made me feel so comfortable and relaxed. The room was very nice, warm blankets, robes, pillows, big TV with Netflix. What a great excuse to actually watch TV in the middle of the day. I had “interviewed” every doctor on the coast and a couple in the Bay Area for a breast exchange and lift, over the past year. I had even decided on my doctor for the procedure. At the last minute I decided to do one last “interview” just so I could tell myself I checked with EVERYONE. I switched my doctor that day. There was something about Wong and the way she listened, and of
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.