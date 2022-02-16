See All Podiatrists in Monterey Park, CA
Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM

Podiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Monterey Park, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM

Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Wu works at Wendy H Wu DPM in Monterey Park, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wendy H. Wu Dpm Inc.
    500 N Garfield Ave Ste 210, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 312-2000
  2. 2
    221 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 576-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garfield Medical Center
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion Surgery

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 16, 2022
    Dr. Wu down to earth and welcoming. As a NEW patient, she LISTENED to what I was feeling and concerns I had, no interruptions. We were both honest with each other and she provided her honesty as to outcomes and to be prepared in the event of. Made me feel comfortable and in good hands. Took me in on an emergency basis, made every effort to accommodate me at the moment. Follow up call with me the next day after 24hrs. Very attentive in the office and via phone (returned my call) took time explaining options I had, while being a diabetic and foot care, which I was honest and in total denial. I never felt rushed as a new patient.
    Right foot toward — Feb 16, 2022
    About Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1093793184
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

