Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM
Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Wendy H. Wu Dpm Inc.500 N Garfield Ave Ste 210, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 312-2000
- 2 221 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 576-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu down to earth and welcoming. As a NEW patient, she LISTENED to what I was feeling and concerns I had, no interruptions. We were both honest with each other and she provided her honesty as to outcomes and to be prepared in the event of. Made me feel comfortable and in good hands. Took me in on an emergency basis, made every effort to accommodate me at the moment. Follow up call with me the next day after 24hrs. Very attentive in the office and via phone (returned my call) took time explaining options I had, while being a diabetic and foot care, which I was honest and in total denial. I never felt rushed as a new patient.
About Dr. Wendy Wu, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1093793184
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
