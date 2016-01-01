Overview of Dr. Wendy Wu, MD

Dr. Wendy Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Wu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.