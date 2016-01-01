Dr. Wendy Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Wendy Wu, MD
Dr. Wendy Wu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wendy Wu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
