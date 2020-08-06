Overview

Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zhou works at Merriderm Dermatology Pllc in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.