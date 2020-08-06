See All Dermatologists in Flushing, NY
Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Zhou works at Merriderm Dermatology Pllc in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merriderm Dermatology Pllc
    Merriderm Dermatology Pllc
3644 Main St Apt 2, Flushing, NY 11354
(347) 732-0690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Rash
Acne
Ringworm
Rash
Acne
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 06, 2020
    Thank you Dr. Zhou. We have seen many doctors with several specialties over the years. Finally we met you. I forgot to mention that after my sons skin is getting better not only he feels much better physically but also we noticed that his temper is better and also he has changed mentally and psychologically. He has more smiling, talking and is participating more social activities. Don’t think you just treat his skin, you give him a new life. I suggest you to document this related clinical results into your medical report and let the other people know how important and significant work you have done. Thanks again.
    yan — Aug 06, 2020
    About Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1952558504
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhou works at Merriderm Dermatology Pllc in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zhou’s profile.

    Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

