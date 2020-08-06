Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD is a Dermatologist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Merriderm Dermatology Pllc3644 Main St Apt 2, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (347) 732-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Zhou. We have seen many doctors with several specialties over the years. Finally we met you. I forgot to mention that after my sons skin is getting better not only he feels much better physically but also we noticed that his temper is better and also he has changed mentally and psychologically. He has more smiling, talking and is participating more social activities. Don’t think you just treat his skin, you give him a new life. I suggest you to document this related clinical results into your medical report and let the other people know how important and significant work you have done. Thanks again.
About Dr. Wenhong Zhou, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhou speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.