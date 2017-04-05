See All Psychiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD

Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Cai works at Wellbeing Institute in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Ajo, AZ and Cottonwood, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellbeing Institute
    3615 N Prince Village Pl Ste 121, Tucson, AZ 85719 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 225-0584
  2. 2
    Desert Senita Community Health Center
    410 N Malacate St Bldg B, Ajo, AZ 85321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 387-5651
  3. 3
    Guidance Center Cottonwood
    8 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 634-2236

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Apr 05, 2017
    Thank you for being a Dr that understands the issues addicts face trying to overcome addiction issues. Dr Cai is a godsend in today's crazy healthcare market. He prescribes according to my tolerance and adheres to the strict buprenorphine policies but YOU WILL NOT BE KICKED OUT OF PROGRAM FOR ONE DIRTY U.A. Thank you wellbeing institute.
    Amanda Morales in Tucson, AZ — Apr 05, 2017
    About Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    • 1679657910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

