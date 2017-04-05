Dr. Cai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD
Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Cai works at
Dr. Cai's Office Locations
1
Wellbeing Institute3615 N Prince Village Pl Ste 121, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 225-0584
2
Desert Senita Community Health Center410 N Malacate St Bldg B, Ajo, AZ 85321 Directions (520) 387-5651
3
Guidance Center Cottonwood8 E Cottonwood St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 634-2236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you for being a Dr that understands the issues addicts face trying to overcome addiction issues. Dr Cai is a godsend in today's crazy healthcare market. He prescribes according to my tolerance and adheres to the strict buprenorphine policies but YOU WILL NOT BE KICKED OUT OF PROGRAM FOR ONE DIRTY U.A. Thank you wellbeing institute.
About Dr. Wenhui Cai, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Chinese
- 1679657910
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cai works at
Dr. Cai speaks Chinese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.