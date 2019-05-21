Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM
Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Sung works at
Dr. Sung's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Hospital of Southern California300 W Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 574-3621
-
2
Global Podiatry Partners, Inc301 W Huntington Dr Ste 300, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 821-9323
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sung?
Exception service, Dr. Sung is a special MD...as they say there are Physicians and there are Doctors...this Doctor treats you like gold...very personable, down to earth. I feel very lucky to have meet and have been treated by him.. C. Booth
About Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1649433129
Education & Certifications
- Russian Ilizarov Scientific Centre|Weil Foot-Ankle & Orthopedic Institute|Weil Foot-Ankle and Orthopedic Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung works at
Dr. Sung has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sung speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.