Overview of Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM

Dr. Wenjay Sung, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medical Sciences|Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.



Dr. Sung works at MHSCERXP in Arcadia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.