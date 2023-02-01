See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (85)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD

Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stein Eye Institute
    100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-5000
  2. 2
    Wenjing Liu, M.D.
    360 San Miguel Dr Ste 410, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 200-6838

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (85)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Dr. Lui did the eyelid surgery on my 87 year old mom to help increase her visual field. From the initial consultation to the final follow up... Both Dr. Lui and her office nurse Jennifer were kind, thorough, and efficient. My mom had very minimal bruising or discomfort. She did not have any complications, however when concerns arose, the office was quick to respond, answer questions, and even received texted pictures to validate information and avoid an unnecessary office visit. My mom has "eyeballs showing" in photos now, and she is happy she did this optional procedure! Since I've been told the drooping eyelid is hereditary, I just might be Dr. Lui's patient in the future! Highly recommend!
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD
    About Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1023309499
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Residency
    • UCLA- Stein Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Duke Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke Univeristy
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

