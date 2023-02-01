Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
Stein Eye Institute100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-5000
Wenjing Liu, M.D.360 San Miguel Dr Ste 410, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 200-6838
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lui did the eyelid surgery on my 87 year old mom to help increase her visual field. From the initial consultation to the final follow up... Both Dr. Lui and her office nurse Jennifer were kind, thorough, and efficient. My mom had very minimal bruising or discomfort. She did not have any complications, however when concerns arose, the office was quick to respond, answer questions, and even received texted pictures to validate information and avoid an unnecessary office visit. My mom has "eyeballs showing" in photos now, and she is happy she did this optional procedure! Since I've been told the drooping eyelid is hereditary, I just might be Dr. Lui's patient in the future! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA- Stein Eye Institute
- Duke Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Med
- Duke Univeristy
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
