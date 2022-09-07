Overview

Dr. Wenjing Liu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Jining Medical College and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Community Medical Providers in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.