Dr. Wenlang Xia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Wenlang Xia, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Paterson, NJ.
Dr. Xia works at
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2544
Mrimaging of Wayne1350 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 754-2528
- 3 30 W Century Rd Ste 210, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 754-2528
St Josephs Regional Medical Center11 Getty Ave, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-2528
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
This doctor is amazing There always on top of everything friendly staff especially Donna .he's keeps me well inform answer every question I have ask. I love them
- Pediatric Neurology
- English, Chinese
- 1578508693
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
