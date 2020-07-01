Dr. Wenliang Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenliang Shi, MD
Overview
Dr. Wenliang Shi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Dallas E & W Ob Gyn Clinic PA3100 Midway Rd Ste 169, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-9666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice services! Everyone was so nice!
About Dr. Wenliang Shi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
- 1326054552
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shi works at
Dr. Shi speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.