Overview

Dr. Wensong Li, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their residency with Maimonides Medical Center



Dr. Li works at Wensong Li Medicine PC in Flushing, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.