Overview

Dr. Wentong Pan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Pan works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, League City in League City, TX with other offices in Webster, TX and Galveston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.