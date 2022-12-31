See All Cardiologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD

Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Wuhan University and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Minden Medical Center.

Dr. Zhang works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Minden, LA and Vivian, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zhang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology
    2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Minden
    102 S Monroe St Ste B, Minden, LA 71055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont
    8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Vivian
    1003 S Spruce St, Vivian, LA 71082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • Minden Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Disease
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    Dec 31, 2022
    Definitely recommend
    — Dec 31, 2022
    About Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD

    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    • 1891737870
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    • LSU Health Sciences Ctr
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wuhan University
    Medical Education
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

