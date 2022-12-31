Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD
Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical College of Wuhan University and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Minden Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Minden102 S Monroe St Ste B, Minden, LA 71055 Directions
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Vivian1003 S Spruce St, Vivian, LA 71082 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Minden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Wenwu Zhang, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese
- 1891737870
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- LSU Health Sciences Ctr
- Medical College of Wuhan University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
