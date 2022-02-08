Dr. Man has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wenyan Man, MD
Overview of Dr. Wenyan Man, MD
Dr. Wenyan Man, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.
Dr. Man works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Man's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Services455 Hickey Blvd Ste 414, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 301-4960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Man?
VERY good listener, supportive, patient and consistent regarding follow up. HIGHLY recommend :)
About Dr. Wenyan Man, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1932455854
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Man accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Man has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Man works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Man. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Man.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Man, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Man appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.