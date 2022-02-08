See All Psychiatrists in Daly City, CA
Dr. Wenyan Man, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Daly City, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Wenyan Man, MD

Dr. Wenyan Man, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Daly City, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego.

Dr. Man works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Daly City, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Man's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Psychiatric Services
    455 Hickey Blvd Ste 414, Daly City, CA 94015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 301-4960

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wenyan Man, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1932455854
    Education & Certifications

    • Stanford Hospital
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Man has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Man has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Man works at Comprehensive Psychiatric Services in Daly City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Man’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Man. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Man.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Man, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Man appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

