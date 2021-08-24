Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD
Overview of Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD
Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Med Univ and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent communication skills, explaining the disease process, treatment and expectation of any possible side effect to the procedure. Ive met with him in a office setting as well as treatment. Very professional
About Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- Shanghai Med Univ
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
