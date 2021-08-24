Overview of Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD

Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Med Univ and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shi works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.