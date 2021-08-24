See All Radiation Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (196)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD

Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Med Univ and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shi works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shi's Office Locations

    Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Chordoma
Brain Cancer
Brain Tumor
Chordoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (176)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    Excellent communication skills, explaining the disease process, treatment and expectation of any possible side effect to the procedure. Ive met with him in a office setting as well as treatment. Very professional
    — Aug 24, 2021
    Dr. Shi's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Shi

    About Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1821178690
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida
    Internship
    • Shands Hospital At University of Florida
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Med Univ
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wenyin Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shi accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shi works at Jefferson Radiation Oncology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Shi’s profile.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

