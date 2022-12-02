Dr. Werner Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Werner Andrade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Werner Andrade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital
Dr. Andrade works at
Locations
-
1
Steward Surgical Specialists Hialeah777 E 25th St Ste 420, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 691-0118
-
2
Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 607, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 691-0118
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Hialeah Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doy gracias a Dios por poner en mi camino al doctor Andrade quien con su excelente profesionalidad y sus cualidades humanas, amabilidad, respeto, modestia, me devolvió la alegría de vivir.
About Dr. Werner Andrade, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1366616484
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic
- Berkshire Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrade works at
Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andrade speaks Spanish.
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.