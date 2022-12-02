See All General Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Werner Andrade, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (158)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Werner Andrade, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Andrade works at Steward Surgical Specialists Hialeah in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steward Surgical Specialists Hialeah
    777 E 25th St Ste 420, Hialeah, FL 33013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 691-0118
    Steward Orthopedics and General Surgery Associates Miami
    2601 SW 37th Ave Ste 607, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 691-0118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coral Gables Hospital
  • Hialeah Hospital

Peptic Ulcer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Peptic Ulcer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure

Peptic Ulcer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hiatal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Obesity
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (154)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 02, 2022
    Doy gracias a Dios por poner en mi camino al doctor Andrade quien con su excelente profesionalidad y sus cualidades humanas, amabilidad, respeto, modestia, me devolvió la alegría de vivir.
    María Vera — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Werner Andrade, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366616484
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tampa General Hospital
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Berkshire Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY FRANCISCO MARROQUIN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Werner Andrade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrade has seen patients for Peptic Ulcer, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrade.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

