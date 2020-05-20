See All Neurosurgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Werner Doyle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Werner Doyle, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Werner Doyle, MD

Dr. Werner Doyle, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Doyle works at NYU Langone Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD
Dr. Konstantinos Margetis, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeremy Steinberger, MD
Dr. Jeremy Steinberger, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD
Dr. Costas Hadjipanayis, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Doyle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Neurosurgery Associates
    530 1st Ave Ste 7W, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 558-0804

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation
Epilepsy
Brain Surgery
Neurostimulator Implantation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?

    May 20, 2020
    Dr Doyle is phenomenal! My son had his surgery on Oct 28,2019 left temporal lobectomy. No seizures since then. Great bed side manners sweetest doctor you will ever meet . Surgery was 8 hours till about 8 pm came in next morning at 630 am to check on him. Allison his nurse is the best always there to answer any questions I had great team!!! Thank you Dr Doyle and his team
    Ferrante — May 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Werner Doyle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Werner Doyle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Doyle to family and friends

    Dr. Doyle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Doyle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Werner Doyle, MD.

    About Dr. Werner Doyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164534301
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale Med Sch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NY U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Werner Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doyle works at NYU Langone Neurosurgery Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Doyle’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Werner Doyle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.