Dr. Werner Ju, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Ju works at Mills Square Pharmacy in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Leandro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.