Overview

Dr. Wes Allison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Allison works at Advanced ENT and Allergy in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.