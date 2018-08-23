Dr. Wes Allison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wes Allison, MD
Dr. Wes Allison, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Advanced ENT & Allergy --The Quarry Center3515 Poplar Level Rd, Louisville, KY 40213 Directions (502) 459-3760
Advanced ENT and Allergy1725 Gagel Ave, Louisville, KY 40216 Directions (502) 995-5525
Advanced ENT and Allergy6801 Dixie Hwy Ste 128, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (502) 995-5525
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Passport Health Plan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
I want to thank Dr Allison for seeing me on such short notice. I live out of town and he was able to help me in clearing a nasty swimmers ear. I really appreciated the concern he shown me and the care I received from him and his staff. Thanks again Dr Allison!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417084351
- University Of Louisville-Otolaryngology
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University of Oklahoma
