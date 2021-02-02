Overview of Dr. Wes Lee, MD

Dr. Wes Lee, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Providence Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.