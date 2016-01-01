See All Nephrologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD

Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist North Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Ballouk works at Memphis Kidneydialysis Svc Whitehaven in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballouk's Office Locations

    Memphis Kidneydialysis Svc Whitehaven
    4115 S Plaza Dr, Memphis, TN 38116
    Wesam Ballouk, MD
    2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 401, Bartlett, TN 38133
    Wesam Ballouk, MD
    2225 Union Ave Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist North Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Kidney Failure
Anemia
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Acute Kidney Failure
Anemia
Smoking Cessation Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Vascular Access Creation Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1841291762
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tn
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Damascus University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballouk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballouk has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Smoking Cessation Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballouk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballouk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

