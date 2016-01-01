Overview of Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD

Dr. Wesam Ballouk, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist North Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Ballouk works at Memphis Kidneydialysis Svc Whitehaven in Memphis, TN with other offices in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Smoking Cessation Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.