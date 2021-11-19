Overview

Dr. Wesam Elramahi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Elramahi works at Norton Community Medical Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Orland Park, IL, Maywood, IL and Effingham, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.