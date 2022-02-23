Dr. Salem Frandah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesam Salem Frandah, MD
Overview
Dr. Wesam Salem Frandah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Marshall Pharmacy Inc.1249 15th St, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-8500
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 526-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I had a procedure with Dr Frandah recently. He explained things very clearly and was very caring. The follow up appointment provided me with more answers and I know he will provide me with the vest of care.
About Dr. Wesam Salem Frandah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
