Dr. Wesley Barnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wesley Barnes, MD
Dr. Wesley Barnes, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Urology Specialists of Michigan P.c.3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 501, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon! I have complete trust in him.
About Dr. Wesley Barnes, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1003179342
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
