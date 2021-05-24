Overview of Dr. Wesley Clark, MD

Dr. Wesley Clark, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with New Orleans East Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Jefferson Orthopedic Clinic in Marrero, LA with other offices in Harvey, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.