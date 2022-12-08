See All General Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD

Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Dailey works at NCH Physicians Group General Surgery in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dailey's Office Locations

    Naples Surgical Associates PA
    Naples Surgical Associates PA
311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 308, Naples, FL 34102
(239) 624-4650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 08, 2022
    Several months ago I had a bowel resection performed by Dr. Dailey and I can't imagine it being done by a more capable surgeon. After a long history of diverticulosis with an increasing amount of flareups the doctor and I agreed that surgery was in order. The procedure went without a hitch and with a minimal amount of pain, just some soreness at the incision site. After a brief hospital stay my digestive system is now working better than it ever has and I'm 70. Both before and after the surgery Dr. Dailey displayed an reassuring knowledge of his craft (or should I say art) and a marvelous sense of humor and our visits did not end until he had answered all my questions and concerns and educated me in detail on the procedure and the recovery. I cannot recommend the good doctor highly enough and would give him 10 stars on this scale if I could.
    About Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Dailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dailey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dailey works at NCH Physicians Group General Surgery in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dailey’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

