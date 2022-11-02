See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD

Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston.

Dr. Dennis works at Arlington Sleep Disorder Center, Arlington, TX in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dennis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Sleep Disorder Center, Arlington, TX
    6518 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 962-0381

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Brain Disorders
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    This doctor will answer all your questions and help you with any anxiety over sleep studies or sleep educations, or medicines. This Dr. never pushed me to do a sleep study knowing I had already had one, was willing to try again, and never once has his staff been rude or misleading. I have been seeing him for ten years or more and value speaking with him when needed. Everyone else who has a problem with him, only does because they are used to someone telling them what to do, not allowing them to make up their own mind. I hope that each of you who want to take control of your sleep to see this doctor.
    Allen D — Nov 02, 2022
    Allen D — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD
    About Dr. Wesley Dennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578629986
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • 1998
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • 1989
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

