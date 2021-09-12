Dr. Wesley Desselle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desselle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wesley Desselle, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Desselle, MD
Dr. Wesley Desselle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL.
Dr. Desselle works at
Dr. Desselle's Office Locations
-
1
Tennessee Valley Surgery Group1751 Veterans Dr Ste 125, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-0150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Tennessee Valley Surgery Group2410 Avalon Ave Ste 1200, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions (256) 766-0150Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Tennessee Valley Surgery2115 Cloyd Blvd Ste 8, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desselle?
I had my gallbladder removed from Dr. Desselle on the September 9th this year.great doctor didn't try to pressure into feeling like I had .I feel i made the right choice so future problems wouldn't occur. Very experienced and friendly. I would recommend anyone for him to perform youre surgery. Thank you dr. Desselle. Great man
About Dr. Wesley Desselle, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1700887577
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desselle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desselle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desselle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desselle works at
Dr. Desselle has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desselle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Desselle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desselle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desselle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desselle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.