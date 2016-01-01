See All Pediatricians in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD

Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of California - San Diego and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gifford works at Alaska Neonatology Associates in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gifford's Office Locations

    Alaska Neonatology Associates
    3340 Providence Dr Ste 366, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 331-4087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316331341
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    • University of California - San Diego
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Gifford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gifford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gifford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gifford works at Alaska Neonatology Associates in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Gifford’s profile.

    Dr. Gifford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gifford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gifford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gifford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

